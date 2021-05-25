Gang war in Atlantis leaves three dead in 24 hours

Cape Town - A gang war has broken out in Atlantis, just off the west coast outside Cape Town, claiming the lives of three people in less than 24 hours, South African police said.

Residents have raised concerns about their safety amid shootings in the area. In the first incident, the body of a man believed to be in his late 20s was found in the bushes at Dassenberg Drive and Hoop Crescent in Saxon Sea on Monday.

The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, provincial police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk said.

Later than evening in Avondale, police attended to a scene where a 39-year-old man from Neptune Castle was shot and wounded. On Tuesday morning, a 27-year-old man from Avondale was found gunned down at a bus stop. He was reportedly on his way to work when he sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Van Wyk said all murders were gang related and that no arrests had yet been made.

“Detectives are following up on all leads and we are urging anyone who has information that may assist with the investigation to contact the investigating officers,” he said.

“All information will be treated with strict confidentiality.”

A resident who requested to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation said the shootings in the area affected her and her family directly.

“The shooting is basically on my doorstep. This affects me in a huge way as it affects my child also,” the resident told the African News Agency.

“My son could not go to school due to the ongoing shootings. They have been shooting since Monday evening, we woke up to a hail of gunfire. We are even too afraid to come out of the house.”

African News Agency (ANA)