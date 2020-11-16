Gangs killing our children and destroying families, say fed-up Scottsdene residents

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Scottsdene residents came out in their numbers on Saturday morning in support of a protest march in the community against ongoing gang violence that has seen a number of children killed. On Tuesday last week the community held a prayer meeting for the latest victim, a 3-year-old boy who was shot in his stomach a few metres from home. This has prompted an emotive conversation on social media between community leaders and residents about the gang violence in the community, with many asking why nothing was changing despite their many calls for crime-prevention initiatives. The march, hosted by various concerned community organisations, was chaperoned by local car spinners, police and law enforcement officers. Scottsdene councillor Grant Twigg said it was time gangsters in the community were stopped before more children were killed.

“We are fed up with the situation here; every day gangs shoot at each other and miss, but somehow our kids are the ones who get hurt. They are killing our children and destroying our families. As a leader in the community, that's why I'm here, to support the community in its call for an end to the ongoing violence in Kraaifontein,” said Twigg.

Kraaifontein Community Development Forum chairperson Nathan Shaneal said it was upsetting that the community had to resort to marching in the streets, condemning violence.

“At this stage we wouldn't mind having the army back in this community. Kraaifontein is a large community and our police force is overwhelmed. We need external support and yet the government is not reacting. People are dying here every single day; we need more officers, more assistance and a working crime intervention strategy in place,” said Shaneal.

“How come other communities are assisted and we aren’t? Are we not citizens too? We are tired of mourning our loved ones who are murdered on these streets."

Less than an hour after the march, reports of two shooting incidents were reported from two sections of the troubled community.

A 17-year-old resident, who did not want to be named, said she wasn't surprised to hear of another shooting in an area minutes after protesters had moved from it.

"This is what they (gangsters) do when we speak up, as if to show us that they will continue regardless of the many lives they take. We are fed up with the violence and crime; we would rather have the army back,” she said.

Cape Argus