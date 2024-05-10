Gangster sentenced to 15 years for firing at Metro Police officer

Cape Town - A gun-toting gangster who recklessly opened fire on Metro Police in Manenberg has been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment by the Wynberg Regional Court. Yaseem Palm was sentenced last Friday following an investigation by the Anti-Gang Unit. His arrest came amid a spate of attacks on Metro Police officers.

Palm was busted on December 6, 2022, during a deadly war between the Hard Livings, Fancy Boys and Clever Kids gangs. At the crime scene, officers revealed that Palm and several others had opened fire on the Fancy Boys when police reacted to the gunfire. Police spokesperson, Anelisiwe Manyana, says Palm was handed a total of 27 years for all the charges linked to the shooting.

Manyana said during the shooting, the gang fired two shots in the direction of the police in an attempt to flee. “The members immediately responded to the scene and upon arrival noticed four men running in their direction with firearms in their hands. “One of the suspects pointed at the members and fired two shots.

“The members returned fire and managed to arrest one suspect and retrieved the firearm that was in his possession. “The suspect was arrested for attempted murder and possession of firearm and ammunition. “The investigation was later handed over to the Anti-Gang Unit who prepared a rock solid case to be presented in court.

“Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile applauded the investigating officer, Sergeant Michael Bongwana, and the prosecution team for their efforts and hard work in ensuring that those who commit crime are given fair punishment.” Manyana said Palm was sentenced to 15 years for attempted murder, 10 years for the possession of a firearm and two years for possession of ammunition. The sentences will run concurrently.

Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said they welcomed the conviction, but the low conviction rate for gun crimes remained a concern. “It is just not enough. According to our statistics we have confiscated over 730 firearms in two years and of that we have only seen about six convictions. That is less than 1% and this is very demoralising for our staff. “SAPS need to improve on their intelligence and employ more detectives.