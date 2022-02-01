Gangster sentenced to two life terms in prison for hit on his gang pals

Cape Town - A gang member has been sentenced to two life terms in the Western Cape High Court for the murders of fellow gang members Enrico Bailey, 15, and Fernando Adams, 16. Dennis Sauls, a member of the Fancy Boys gang, pleaded guilty to murder, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Sauls was sentenced to life imprisonment for each murder, 10 years’ imprisonment for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. Sauls told the court that he received an instruction from the Fancy Boys to ensure that the pair were killed because they had witnessed a murder committed by the gang. Sauls and a fellow gang member known only as “Za” were handed a firearm and carried out the hit on May 11, 2020.

In his admission of guilt, Sauls said: “It was my role to ensure the hit was successfully carried out by ‘Za’ by formulating a strategy as to how and when it was to be carried out. “We arrived at the address at about 7pm and left with the two deceased at approximately 8pm. “The strategy was that, while driving to Manenberg where we all resided, I would pretend the vehicle stalled and ask the two, seated at the back of the bakkie, to push the vehicle.

“While the two were pushing the vehicle, ‘Za’ who was armed with the firearm provided to us, would get out from the bakkie’s passenger side and shoot both.” After delays in the plans, he once again instructed his accomplice to do the deed. He stopped the bakkie and asked the two boys to push it. His accomplice followed under the pretence he would be helping them. He then heard numerous gunshots from his accomplice who had killed the two boys and got back into the vehicle as they drove back to Manenberg.

He said although his accomplice held the firearm and shot and killed both victims, he intended to carry out the hit and instructed him to murder the two minors. Sauls was previously convicted of murder in June 2009 and still on parole when he committed this double murder. State prosecutor Nathan Adriaanse welcomed the sentence.