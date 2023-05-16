Garden Route District officials arrest 277 suspects during their full week raid

Cape Town - After a week of patrolling the Garden Route District, police arrested 277 suspects for various crimes involving illicit drugs, liquor, stolen property as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm. The crime combating operation started on Monday, May 8 until Sunday morning, and targetted operations at drug and liquor outlets as well as stop and go searches.

Police spokesperson Christopher Spies said the operation dealt with the illicit drug trade where 90 suspects got arrested for being found in possession of drugs and eight for dealing in drugs. Most arrests happened in Conville where police arrested 13 suspects followed by Knysna with 11 arrests. “On Wednesday, Kwanonqaba police officers followed up on information about a man in possession of a firearm. Upon their arrival at his residence in Transand informal settlement, he fled on foot with police chasing him.

“He was tracked down and a pistol was found in his possession. The 29-year-old is a suspect on a charge of (possession of an) unlicensed firearm,” he said. In Groot Brakrivier on Thursday, police arrested two suspects after a flat screen television and electrical appliances suspected to be stolen goods, were found in their possession. Another 11 suspects were also arrested in other operations for possession of suspected stolen properties.

Police also arrested one suspect for selling liquor without a licence, 27 for possession of dangerous weapons and 120 for less serious offences. On Saturday, members of the Garden Route District Flying Squad, while continuing with the raid on drug trafficking, stopped a Toyota Quantum along the N9 as it was en-route to Oudtshoorn from George. “Searching the vehicle, members found 300 Mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R15 000 in possession of a passenger on board. Police confiscated the drugs and arrested the 47-year-old man for dealing in drugs.”