Garden Route tames yet another veld blaze over the weekend

Cape Town - The Garden Route experienced yet another wildfire over the weekend, this time over Mooihoek, north of Robinson Pass. When reported on Saturday afternoon, the fire-line was approximately 2km in length and burning in the direction of farm houses with a strong wind fuelling the fire.

The Garden Route District Municipality (GRDM) control room received an emergency call at around 1pm on Saturday from the Mossel Bay Fire Services, notifying them of the veld fire at Mooihoek. The GRDM crew started with firefighting operations immediately on the head of the fire. The team managed to stop further spread but a few hot spots persisted late on Saturday. GRDM acting chief fire officer Deon Stoffels said: “Two structures were in direct danger. Both Oudtshoorn and Mossel Bay Municipality Fire Services responded to the fire – Oudtshoorn with one skid unit and water tanker and Mossel Bay with one bakkie unit. Fortunately, the house was saved.”

Stoffels said the fire was completely extinguished at approximately 11.30pm on Saturday night after the crews concluded mop-up operations. “Dealing with the fire quickly assisted in preventing it growing in unmanageable severity and spreading into inaccessible terrain. It took about 11 hours to extinguish the fire,” Stoffels said. This incident proved to be another in a long list of unprecedented wildfire disasters, prolonged drought, and severe flooding experienced in areas of the Garden Route region in recent years.

Stoffels said the GRDM Fire and Rescue Services had placed a high premium on Integrated Fire Management and was currently in the process of connecting dots with all relevant stakeholders to enhance fire prevention, education, training and awareness, updating best practices, fuel reduction and pre-incident planning for emergency response to these events. Local government MEC Anton Bredell said: “Natural disasters like droughts, floods, fires and storm events are inherently part of the diverse environment in the Western Cape.” However, Bredell said climate change had the potential to slowly increase the severity or the frequency of the extreme events, as was being seen in the province.

UCT African Climate and Development Initiative senior research fellow Christopher Trisos said that increasing fire danger weather, especially hotter and drier conditions, were consistent with scientific forecasts for how human-caused climate change would influence western South Africa. In taming the fire over Mooihoek (north of Robinson Pass), the GRDM said the fire was not very large in area, but due to its location and risk factor it received the necessary urgency with 10 fire fighters, three 600 litre water capacity skid units and two 5000 litre bush tankers dispatched to deal with the fire. | GRDM [email protected] Cape Argus