Gardens Centre's Woolworths store closed after positive Covid-19 case

Cape Town - The Woolworth's store in Gardens Centre has been closed for forensic deep cleaning after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

The Woolworths press office said that on Monday they were advised that a team member from the Gardens Centre store had tested positive for the Covid-19 virus and is now recovering at home in isolation.

"Our greatest priority is the health and safety of our people and our customers. In line with our procedures for these type of incidents, our Gardens Centre store has been closed for forensic deep cleaning by specialists and all our people who were in direct contact with the employee have been placed in self-quarantine for 14 days," the statement said.

"This procedure is guided by the approach of Department of Health and National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD). Their health is being monitored by our Covid-19 Helpline, which is managed by independent specialist health services professionals.

"Should any individuals develop any symptoms during this period our Woolworths Covid-19 Helpline will make all the necessary arrangements for testing. The deep cleaning procedure ensures that the store is safe for our people and our customers to work and shop. The store will open for trade as soon as possible," they said.