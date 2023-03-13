Garlandale residents band together in new anti-crime initiative

Cape Town - The brutal murder of a son, brother, husband, friend and colleague brought the largest number yet of Garlandale residents together over the weekend to discuss ways to enhance safety and security in the area. Between 80 and 100 residents, including the family of slain vet Dr Natheem Jacobs, 27, gathered at Garlandale High School on Saturday.

After noticing thieves at his wife’s car, Jacobs alerted his brother and uncle, who all then confronted the three suspects in Lady May Street on March 2. Jacobs was stabbed by one of the suspects. The incident occurred moments after load shedding at around 12am. Jacobs was rushed to hospital by his brother, but died while en route. At around 1am, family and friends started to gather at the family’s home, with even greater numbers present at the janazah just hours later.

Jacobs’ mother, Zulykha, said that as yet no arrests had been made. “Although everybody knows who the perpetrator is, no arrests yet. But we don’t get any feedback. We must get our feedback through backstreet (ways). Nothing in which an actual policeman comes or detective phones to say, ‘look we have apprehended the person or it’s this far’. We must go on what the community hears, through hearsay.” Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the murder case was still under investigation, with no new developments at this stage.

At the meeting, residents unanimously voted to dissolve the defunct Neighbourhood Watch (NHW) and street committees were formed. Hours after the meeting, a new group of patrollers comprising of residents met at the Athlone police station led by the Athlone Community Policing Forum (CPF). CPF chairperson Sharon Classen said: “I was called by the previous executive, the chairperson of the Garlandale NHW, and he said to me that he needs to get the NHW going again because his executive has collapsed and he just feels with the crime that's infiltrated the area, they need to get the community engaged and being part of the solution to fighting the crime.”

Classen said the CPF would be offering basic training and would encourage the group of residents to register with the Department of Community Safety, which would come with more training such as first aid and first responder training including funding of R10 000 for operational costs and resources such as reflective vests, torches, and basic first aid kits, etc. The CPF serves as a link between the community and safety partners such as the police and law enforcement. Appointed community members will also be present at safety meetings with the CPF, held once a month, where core issues are reported and relayed to the police. It was also suggested that residents start “walking bus” initiatives in the early mornings.