File picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Approximately twenty-three learners and staff at Muizenberg High School were affected due to a gas-like smell which made them start coughing. City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services confirmed the incident and state that they responded to the scene just after 11am.

"We currently have two fire engines, two rescue vehicles and various ambulance services assisting in treating the patients.

"Information we have at the moment indicates liquid chlorine was thrown into a blocked drain inside the male ablution facility. This resulted in a vapour cloud forming which spread through the corridors of the school," said Jermaine Carelse, Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson.

"Approximately 23 persons (students and teachers) were affected and treated for respiratory distress.

"Ten patients have been taken to hospital for further treatment and the blocked drain has been cleared."

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond shed more light on the matter and that the incident started after a company was called into the school to unblock some drains in one of the toilet facilities.

"The chemical they used to unblock the drains reportedly created a reaction – the chemicals produced a gas-like smell which caused some learners to start coughing.

"The school evacuated the learners, who were all escorted to the school field. The school immediately called for medical assistance and the fire department are at the scene," Hammond said.

"Some parents have collected their children and the school is making arrangements to contact all parents while they are being supervised.

"We await more information as to the cause and the condition of the learners affected."

