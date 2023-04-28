Gatesville businessman fears for his life after extortionists demand R3 million

Cape Town - A businessman in Gatesville, Athlone, fears for his life and that of his family after receiving numerous life-threatening calls from extortionists demanding a R3 million payout. Harun Bhai, 50, said the callers threatened to kidnap him should he fail to pay the amount.

Bhai said he first received a call from an unknown number on April 14 when a male voice demanded cash payment. He said the man threatened him and made it clear that he knew Bhai’s movements and the times he operated his shop, before ending the call. Bhai said that on April 20, another call from the same voice was received, this time informing him that he knew which school Bhai’s children were attending.

Bhai said this further infuriated him and he started fearing for his life and that of his family. He said he received another call the next day, but ignored it. He then decided to open a case with the police. Bhai is part of a group of Bangladeshi nationals who have been assisting the community with food parcels and this, he said, had made him the target of the extortionists who thought he had money.

Bhai insisted that he had no money, and that last week he had closed down two of his three shops in Worcester and Bonteheuwel. Bhai is left with one takeaway outlet which he said he was also considering closing should the extortionists persist. “I have never felt like this. Because of the incidents that had occurred in Cape Town, it’s clear that these people mean business. I now have to be alert when driving, parking, or when entering my business premises or home. My life has changed. I now have to constantly look over my shoulder. “Someone must take a stand, and if we do not fight back, this will get out of hand, as it has now. Initially, when this crime started the government failed to act, and this has now spread throughout other areas. This sends a message that random people can now make threats to anyone’s life, just for easy money,” he said.

Cape Town has experienced a significant number of cases of business people being kidnapped. The most recent involved a Chinese woman, believed to be the owner of the R5 store in Macassar, last week. She and another person were held up by people who kidnapped the woman and fled in the victim’s white Toyota Hilux bakkie. The vehicle was found abandoned on New Road in Macassar. Five people were arrested. The woman escaped and was found in Khayelitsha. Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said an extortion case was registered on April 20 at Athlone police station.