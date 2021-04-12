Gatesville Mosque prepares for severely limited Ramadaan

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - A Cape Town mosque is gearing up for another Ramadaan under very unusual circumstances. The Gatesville Mosque, or Masjidul Quds, said it would only be allowing 250 people in the mosque for the holy month of Ramadaan. Muslims will commence with the month-long fast about April 14, depending on the sighting of the new moon. Traditionally, with a congregation of about 6 000 worshippers, annually the mosque is filled to capacity with hundreds of people opting to line up for prayer in the parking area and courtyard each evening during the auspicious month. As is customary, the mosque hosts global religious leaders and speakers, for programmes and prayer, during the month, now having to hold back on tradition.

Gatesville Mosque spokesperson Sataar Parker said the theme for this year’s Ramadaan is ‘limited gatherings, unlimited spirituality and compassion’.

“The mosque will adhere strictly to the Covid-19 protocols including allowing only 250 people in the mosque.

“The various programmes during this month will be broadcast live via the mosque’s dedicated smartphone App as well as media platforms like YouTube and Facebook to thousands of people worldwide,” said Parker.

“At a social responsibility level, the usual food parcels programme, as well as the ‘light up a destitute home in Ramadaan’ and an outreach programme for the homeless street sleepers will be vigorously implemented.”

Mosque Imam Abduragmaan Alexander expressed gratitude in that a small sense of normality had been restored compared to last year.

“If you take into account last year when all the mosques were closed, there was so much heartache and sadness that we couldn't have our congregational tarawih prayers – our night prayers, and also there were no prayers at all in the masaajid.

“The mosques were all closed due to Covid-19.

“This year will be a different Ramadaan, a Ramadaan of gratefulness and thanksgiving, to almighty God Allah that the mosques are open and we will follow complete Covid-19 protocols.

“We have catered for 250 people or prayer people inside the mosque as is laid out by the government and we will also cater for some people outside the mosque and we will have some few programmes also but mostly based on online programmes.

“We are looking forward to a good Ramadaan this year and of course, strict Covid-19 protocols will be implemented,” said Alexander.

Cape Argus