Almost 10 months after the public protector confirmed she was investigating the causes behind the myriad failures of Metrorail in the Western Cape, there are still no findings. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - The Western Cape government's attempts to gain control of passenger rail services in the province received a boost when Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced in his State of the Province address that Gauteng would also seek control of Metrorail in its province. Makhura said the province was planning a meeting with Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka, the spokesperson for Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela, said they were evaluating options for the province to take control of Metrorail.

The City had announced it would soon appoint a multi-disciplinary team of rail professionals to help it prepare to take over passenger rail in the metro.

Meanwhile, the Rail Enforcement Unit has been making inroads in the fight against rail-related crime, despite uncertainty over the unit's future.

Another three metal thieves were sentenced in terms of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act for theft and damage of essential infrastructure last week, Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said on Monday.

Scott said jail terms of 10 to 12 years were imposed with suspensions. “All three culprits will spend six years behind bars and have been declared unfit to possess firearms,” she said.

Sibabalwa Mneno and Sihle Mbizane were sentenced to an effective six years (10 years, of which four were suspended for five years).

Scott Williams received eight months in custody, pleaded guilty, and was sentenced to six years effective (12 years, of which six were suspended for five years). This comes after seven metal thieves involved in the damage to Metrorail’s essential infrastructure were convicted in various courts, and were charged and sentenced for theft or damage of essential infrastructure.

Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker said it was individuals who risked capture for a few rand that got lengthy jail terms, while the bosses of these lucrative chop shops remained untouched.

“We have yet to see jail sentences for dealers or scrapyard closures.”

Walker appealed to the public to assist authorities to expose non-compliant second-hand goods or the scrap dealers.

“Be alert and vigilant to underhand deals and give tip-offs to law enforcers so that the real criminals face the consequences of their illegal actions."

