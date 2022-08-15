GBV activists unimpressed with the lack of victim consultation when it comes to parole

Cape Town - Anti-gender-based violence activists have decried the number of instances where the victims and their families were not consulted before offenders were released on parole. The latest data provided by the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) showed that in 2021/22 the Western Cape had recorded 11 instances where victims were not consulted compared with 947 instances in KwaZulu-Natal.

The statistics reflected the lowest numbers for the Free State and Northern Cape where only 7 victims had not been consulted. DCS said it was a requirement for victims or families to be consulted when the offence was murder, or any other offence that involved the intentional killing of a person, rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault of a sexual nature, kidnapping or any conspiracy, incitement or attempt to commit murder or rape. It showed that for the 2019/20 and 2020/21 period, 101 families in the Western Cape were not consulted. Here, the DCS noted the difficulty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in tracing victims.

“Covid-19 had a negative impact on victim participation in parole board meetings, which made it difficult for more victims to be traced during that period. Although some participated in victim-offender dialogue, they have registered a need not to participate when parole is considered. “Some victims who were traced had relocated to unknown areas. It should be noted that efforts have been made to trace all victims with no success,” DCS said. In May, GBV activist reverend June Dolly-Major, with the support of Celesthea Pierang, filed a formal formal complaint – the first of its kind – at the Office of the Public Protector against DCS calling for the parole board to be held accountable for the release of repeat offenders.

Pierang said on Sunday that each case was an individual matter, no matter how low the statistics. “Every victim matters. We are all for restorative justice but not without change in behaviour. The likes of Pangaker and Van Boven, did not even serve half of their sentences before being let out to commit more serious crimes. There is a clear gap in the system. “Yes, victim dialogues are important but so is informing communities and imposing stricter parole conditions. How was it that Pangaker went missing for more than a year without reporting to his parole officer and no one looked for him?” Pierang said.

Pangaker was on parole when he was arrested following the disappearance of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk, and is currently on trial for murder. Most recently, the man suspected of dumping 15-year-old Aviwe Mkhosi’s remains is also alleged to have been out on parole. [email protected]