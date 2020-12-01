GBV survivor organises protest outside Cape court after abuse case postponed 14 times

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - A small group of people gathered outside the Cape Town Magistrate's Court yesterday in protest against the slow manner in which court cases involving physical assault, abuse and gender-based violence are dealt with. Anna Lovisa Terling, 32, originally from Sweden, organised the protest following 14 court postponements of a case that she had filed against her husband Keagan Troskie, beginning in March last year, after he had allegedly physically assaulted her. For each court appearance, she has had to cough up close to R10 000. Her last court appearance was on November 11 with the next scheduled for December 11. “It is very obvious that my abuser has found a loophole in the law. He gets a new lawyer before each trial date and then it is his legal right to postpone the matter to be able to brief his new lawyer. I am sick and tired of the magistrates just allowing this behaviour and trying to bleed me out of money and energy,” she said. GBV survivor, Anna Insam, joined the protest. Group of women protested outside the Cape Town magistrates court today over court delays in cases of domestic violence and sexual assault. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) GBV survivor, Anna Insam, joined the protest. Group of women protested outside the Cape Town magistrates court today over court delays in cases of domestic violence and sexual assault. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) She said the physical assault occurred numerous times, becoming more violent in March 2019, leading her to press charges against him.

“He pulled me out of the bed, sat on top of me, strangled me, suffocated me, at the same time with one hand over my neck and the other over my nose and screaming, ‘shut up bitch’,” she said. “The first incident (assault) happened the day after we got married, on my birthday.”

Terling reached out to other women affected by abuse from him.

“Because the case got postponed so many times, and he got out on bail, he just met new girlfriends and started beating them up, and now we're three women.”

Anna Maria Insam, 25, from Durban, said her first incident of assault occurred on October 25: “I was attacked out of the blue, he grabbed me by my neck, threw me on the bed and proceeded to strangle me.” This she said lasted for over an hour. “He forced me to sleep next to him that night. He told me I would not leave the apartment and attacked me again and said, ‘I’m going to kill you’.”

Supporter Nicole Das Neves, 31, from Bantry Bay said: “Three people have come forward and he is still running around and he is able to press charges against the victim and nothing is being done.”

Cape Argus