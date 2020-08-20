GBV: We as men are the problem, says Springboks legend Bryan Habana

Cape Town - Local sportsmen are using their voices to influence other males to take ownership of their role in acting against gender-based violence. Some of them were part of an online discussion on Wednesday to create this awareness. The 1000 Women Trust collaborated with Pick n Pay to communicate issues of gender-based violence through a three-part webinar series this Women’s Month. On Wednesday’s session focused on the behaviours men need to develop and accept in order to have an impact on the way women are being treated in society today. Former Springboks winger Bryan Habana said: “I am of the opinion that we as men are the problem. We need to be the solution including young boys and older gentlemen. If we are not going to play our part as men, the problem of gender-based violence will get worse.”

He said men needed to acknowledge that there is a male culture and toxic masculinity at the root of the gender-based violence problem.

“Gender-based violence is not spoken about enough among sportspeople. When these sports groups are given a platform, it has a more individualistic type of approach which means that there will be certain sponsorship regulations that will need to be adhered to,” he said.

Habana said it was not always an easy task for professional sport groups to navigate around gender-based violence but it was definitely possible for more to be potentially done in sports ministries and sports federations in the country.

Cape Town City striker Kermit Erasmus said: “We need to speak about the topic of gender-based violence in local communities and be accountable.”

Erasmus said it was about showing respect and appreciating the things that have been given (by a woman) and that there was no superiority between the sexes.

Former Proteas captain AB de Villiers said: “We need to show and teach our sons today how to be good men, how to treat their mothers, sisters, aunties and teachers and most importantly, how to respect themselves in order to respect the women in their lives.”

Cape Argus