Residents of Bromwell Street in Woodstock are still awaiting their fate after being served with an eviction order in 2016 by The Woodstock Hub. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency

Cape Town - Residents of Bromwell Street in Woodstock are still awaiting their fate after being served with an eviction order in 2016 by The Woodstock Hub. The company bought the properties from 120 to 128 Bromwell Street from a Lewis family, and since then it has attempted to evict more than 20 families.

Ten families have moved, some to the Cape Flats. Others are illegally occupying the disused Woodstock Hospital premises. Now, after three years, there are fewer than 10 families left fighting the evictions and hoping for the best outcome of their pending eviction court case.

Charnell Commando, spokesperson for the Bromwell Street residents, said the remaining families refused to move for the sake of their children and their proximity to health and educational facilities.

“Gentrification has destroyed our lives and has broken down what was a loving and united community,” she said.

Brenda Smith, 78, who was born in Bromwell Street, said from her early age the place used to be peaceful.

“For me it would be ideal to move to any place that is quiet and decent, and close to the city to be able to go to the hospital,” she said.

Smith said the city council offered her an RDP house in Delft but it was too far from the health facilities, “and I cannot travel alone,” she said.

Mayoral committee member for human settlements Malusi Booi said the eviction case was now in court.

“The residents of the Bromwell Street property applied to court for the amendment of the relief which they are seeking.

“The court granted the application and the residents proceeded to amend their papers,” he said.

