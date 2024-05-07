George building collapse: Mum’s the word on contractor, while six confirmed dead

Cape Town - Western Cape authorities have remained tight lipped regarding the contractor whose multi-story building collapsed in George. At a media briefing on Tuesday, the authorities said the main concern was the plight of those who were still trapped in the rubble.

This is after a construction site in Victoria Street collapsed with 75 workers, believed to be electricians, painters and builders trapped under. The death toll had risen to six following the tragedy on Monday. The Western Cape Government has launched an investigation and the SAPS have brought in a specialist engineer from Gauteng to add more boots on the ground.

Premier Alan Winde said everything possible was being done to expedite the very delicate operation. He said: “All available resources have been deployed, with assistance provided by numerous municipalities and role players.” Winde confirmed independent engineers were on site, as the search continue.

Twenty-seven workers have already been recovered from the rubble and were transported to a medical facility in the region. Around 111 emergency personnel from the City of Cape Town, Worcester and Breede Valley have been roped in. Colin Deiner, Chief Director for Western Cape Provincial Disaster Services said they were still in contact with 11 individuals, and also been communicating with four workers who were trapped in a basement.

“Once we have got everybody out that we know of, we will start a process we call relaying,” he explained. “That would mean that we will start to lift the different layers of floors.” It is estimated that the entire operation will take 4 to 5 days to complete.