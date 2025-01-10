George building collapse survivor shocked by R2 500 Shoprite compensation voucher

Cape Town - A father of two who survived the George building collapse that claimed 34 lives has received a R2 500 Shoprite voucher as compensation via a fund set-up after the disaster, while investigations into the R39 million development continue ten months after the tragedy. Elias Abilio Tavede received the voucher after nearly losing limb, life and his dignity.

Elias Abilio Tavede. Tavede, 43, is now unemployed and unable to work in construction again, a sustainable livelihood he held for his small family, which was taken away in a matter of minutes on the fateful day of May 6, 2024. Tavede, who had been working on the site for months, sustained a broken leg and had to undergo percutaneous pinning, to assist in the healing of the limb. Shortly after the tragedy, the George Municipality’s Relief and Charitable Fund was formed, which apparently raised R173 000, according to a report by IOL last year. “I do not have work now as the doctor said I will only be ready to start work in January,” said Tavede.

“I didn't get any compensation. I received a voucher from Shoprite in November, which was R2 500. “I have two children and a girlfriend and I am going to start a small business for sales because I cannot do construction work anymore. I am much better now, we could never have known the building would collapse.” A worker is retrieved from the rubble at the collapsed George building site. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers When asked about the fund, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde’s spokesperson, Regan Thaw, said: “As I explained earlier, we have commissioned an investigation. We are not responsible for any funds or vouchers.”

George Municipality spokesperson Chantel Edwards confirmed the funds had been distributed. “The building collapse fund was administered by NPO Famsa on behalf of George Municipality. All vouchers were issued by +-18 December 2024.” Earlier, the municipality said they had received donations from 148 individuals/organisations and the monies would be placed in the coffers of Western Cape Department of Social Development to coordinate.

The Cape Argus has since confirmed with the SAPS that the investigation may be handed over to the National Prosecuting Authority, depending on findings of its criminal investigation. Southern Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Christopher Spies, said: “The inquest docket opened in connection with the death of workers at the building site is a subject of an ongoing police probe. This matter will only be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority upon conclusion of the investigation.” The Department of Employment and Labour’s, Jason Lloyd said they could not reveal anything publicly before their report was completed.

In May, shortly after the tragedy, more than 50 inspectors were recruited to the site and between 100 to 150 construction sites were visited, with several being closed during the blitz for non-compliance. The department did not respond to questions over whether such a blitz would continue at construction sites across the province. Tavede said police only managed to take their statements in November and the tragic day was one he would never forget.

“In November we were at the police station and gave a statement, they asked what happened and what we saw before the collapse,” he recalled. “That day, I did not see anything. I was busy working and it sounded like there was a huge storm. I then realised that it was the building collapsing. I found myself under the rubble. I was there for four hours before I was rescued and rushed to hospital. “My leg was broken and they had to place pins into it.

“In the four hours that I was trapped, my colleague was next to me and we could hear people shouting and they called my manager and they tried to take me out. “I could only speak with my family once I was in hospital and I could not move while the rubble was on top of me, I could only shout for help.” Spokesperson for Infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers, Melt Botes, said it was too early to provide an outcome, but they hoped to hold those responsible to account.

“The findings from an independent assessment/investigation, which the Western Cape Government undertook (through a structural engineering firm) to determine the cause of the disaster, are currently being peer-reviewed,” he said. “This process must be allowed to run its course to uphold and protect the integrity of the investigation. “Our probe is one of several which are under way, including the SAPS investigation, which is the lead body responsible in an incident such as this.

“Depending on the evidence, criminal proceedings may proceed. It is for this reason that the findings of our probe cannot be made public. “The findings flowing from the various agencies’ investigations must be consolidated so that we get an overall understanding of what transpired to ensure those responsible for this terrible tragedy are held accountable.” The site had been earmarked for apartments under the administration of Neo Victoria Developers (Pty) Ltd and shortly after the tragedy, three directors resigned.