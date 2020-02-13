Naik, who had been given until the end of business yesterday to resign by DA George constituency head Geordin Hill-Lewis, remained defiant on Wednesday and said: “If they don’t stop this unconstitutional process against me we will approach the courts for relief.”
Hill-Lewis said: “We have noted the comments made by mayor Melvin Naik. Naik was on Monday given a 48-hour period to resign from his position as mayor, whereafter the party will respond accordingly. Should he refuse to do so, his membership of the DA will cease.”
Naik said the DA’s move against him was “a witch-hunt” and claimed his troubles with the party began when he told them “a fair recruitment process should be followed because I am not in favour of cadre deployment”.
Meanwhile, a year-long investigation by the Good party into allegations of corruption in George claims to have uncovered evidence of interference by national and provincial DA leaders in the recruitment of senior municipal staff.