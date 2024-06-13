George municipal manager, director of human settlements, resign

Cape Town - Georgemunicipal manager Dr Michele Gratz has tendered her resignation amid investigations into the Victoria Street building collapse that killed 34 workers and injured many others on May 6. The SACP has welcomed Gratz’s resignation, saying it was “long overdue”.

“This came as no surprise since the SACP has been on record calling for her to resign, citing her failure to account for the Victoria Street building collapse, among others,” the party said in a statement. George Municipality spokesperson Chantèl Edwards said the allegations regarding Gratz’s resignation and that of director of human settlements, planning, and development Lauren Waring implying that Gratz’s resignation was related to the Victoria Street incident “are refuted and defamatory in nature”. “Individuals making such allegations must be aware of the defamatory nature of their statements. Both Dr Gratz and Ms Waring reserve their right to seek legal recourse,” said Edwards.

“Dr Michele Gratz tendered her resignation as municipal manager of George Municipality on June 7, following the election of executive mayor Leon van Wyk to the provincial legislature. “Waring tendered her resignation similarly to that of the municipal manager and the executive mayor leaving,” Edwards said. The Garden Route District Municipality had confirmed a total of 64 workers were trapped beneath the collapsed, unfinished apartment in George’s CBD.

Of those, 34 people died and three are still in hospital. All of the deceased have been identified. Edwards clarified reports that the municipality is responsible for the approval of the building plans and thereafter for the issuing of an occupation certificate. “This requires the submission of the consultant’s completion certificates, indicating that the work under their discipline has been constructed and completed as specified in order for the municipality to issue an occupation certificate.

“Between the plan approval and the occupation certificate, the property, development, and construction are fully the responsibility of the competent professional (in this case, a structural engineer) who was appointed by the property owner,” said Edwards. Police said the site has been handed over to the Department of Labour and Employment. Department spokesperson Teboho Thejane said: “I will be talking to the inspectors next week regarding the matter of the handover of the site; only then will I know.”

Premier Alan Winde’s spokesperson Regan Thaw also said their investigation is ongoing. The Western Cape government appointed a team of structural engineers to investigate the cause of the building collapse. George community activist Langa Langa said it was “no coincidence that Gratz is leaving after the mayor’s redeployment”.

“Based on our analysis, the municipal manager has failed the George community in a number of ways. She has interfered in a number of administrative issues, which have led to many senior organisations complaining about her management-style. “In this, she continued to be protected by the mayor, but now that he is gone she will no longer be protected. “We want her to take accountability for what has happened because it happened under her leadership.