George Municipality asks residents to stay home amid heavy rain and extensive flooding

Cape Town - The George Municipality is urgently calling on people to stay at home if they can as heavy rain and extensive flooding has caused road closures and other issues across the area. The municipality has been providing several updates on how heavily the municipality has been affected by the recent rain and flooding that is being experienced across the region.

“Several streets in and outside the city are under water and are dangerous and/or impassable.” “Municipal service sections are addressing the different impacts in this regard.” The municipality stated earlier on Monday is aware of several areas without power, and its teams are attending to complaints as fast as they can.

It has also explained just how much its services have been impacted. “George Municipality is making an urgent appeal for people to stay at home if they can as heavy rain and extensive flooding is causing road closures and other issues across the city. “The municipality is attending [to] power outages in areas across the city. We appeal for your patience as safety issues may impact our electricians’ ability to deal with certain matters,” the municipality said.

Motorist in the area have also been asked to avoid the following roads: Langenhoven Street

Hope Street

St. Mary Street

R102 Old Airport Road

Fiegland Street, Borchards

Merriman Street closed from Laing Street to Union

Saasveld Road closed The George Municipality is urgently calling on people to stay at home if they can as heavy rain and extensive flooding has caused road closures and other issues across the area. Picture: NSRI The George Municipality is urgently calling on people to stay at home if they can as heavy rain and extensive flooding has caused road closures and other issues across the area. Picture: NSRI The George Municipality is urgently calling on people to stay at home if they can as heavy rain and extensive flooding has caused road closures and other issues across the area. Picture: NSRI The George Municipality is urgently calling on people to stay at home if they can as heavy rain and extensive flooding has caused road closures and other issues across the area. Picture: NSRI The George Municipality Drivers Licence Testing Centre has also been closed due to a power outage. The municipality added: “Refuse removal started late due to flooding. Municipality will get to as many areas as possible but will advise any alternative arrangements.

“Today’s collection areas are Blanco, Riverlea, Heatherpark, Heatherlands, Glen Barrie, Kraaibosch, Groenkloof, Blue Mountain Village, Herold's Bay, Victoria Bay and Rondevlei area (George side).” The municipality said that for some administrative phone lines connectivity is intermittent, but that residents are encouraged to report flood-related incidents to: George Municipality All-Hour Emergencies 044 801 6300

George Municipality Disaster Management 044 801 6316

George Municipality Electricity-related 044 801 9222

Garden Route District Disaster Management 044 805 5071 “We will update the public on impassable roads, power outages and so on as we get information.”