George teen drugged and raped by a family friend: ‘We trusted him’

Cape Town - A family have been left devastated after a man close to them allegedly drugged and raped a teenager. The suspect has been on the run since Sunday after his girlfriend found naked pictures of the 14-year-old girl on his phone.

The incident occurred on Friday at about 7pm in Thembalethu, George. The man reportedly gave alcohol to the girl and then took her to a mall, where he allegedly raped her. The girl’s aunt said: “My niece went to another area here in Thembalethu. The suspect who drives for an e-hailing company was there too. The suspect rents in our yard, so the girl thought it would be safe and convenient if she caught a ride with him. On the way home, he took out a bottle of Jägermeister and gave my niece a shot, which we now know was laced with drugs.”

She said the teen couldn’t remember what happened. “She was really confused when she got home and she was wet like she had urinated (on) herself. We asked her what happened and she couldn’t say. We had no clue until the suspect’s girlfriend found naked pictures of my niece on his phone. She looked drugged; she wasn’t herself at all.” The suspect reportedly fled the area on Sunday after his girlfriend confronted him.

“He has since been on the run. We see his car but not him. We trusted him, and my niece did too, and him being on the run is proof that he did this to the child. She has not been well since the incident, so we took her to the doctor and the police to report the matter.” Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the incident was being investigated. “The investigating officer is collating all available leads to ensure a breakthrough.