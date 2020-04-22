German couple donate food, clothes to safe house before repatriation flight

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - A German couple who expected to return to their country only in May will travel home today, having first donated bags of items to a safe house for abused women and children. Melanie Thet and her husband planned to spend a two-month holiday in Cape Town with their 10-month-old daughter. They arrived on March 6 and planned to leave on May 6. Thet said: “When the lockdown began in March, we decided to stay instead of leaving. After the lockdown extension, it was clear to us not to go home immediately. “We also didn’t apply for a repatriation flight immediately, in order for priority to be given to other people who had more severe reasons to leave.” Thet said they made a donation of clothes, food, cleaning products, toys and nappies to play their part in helping the children and women of Cape Town.

“Cape Town gives you a lot when you come to visit. Giving something in return is the least we can do. It’s an investment in the future of a whole society,” she said.

Thet said any good act a person did could influence others, especially those close to you. Hopefully, people would see how easy it could be to help others and follow that path.

The German Embassy organised their repatriation flights back to Germany after they received an email from British Airways saying that there would be a temporary suspension of flights on the route.

“We eventually decided to apply for the repatriation flight on Saturday because there was too much uncertainty regarding the Covid-19 situation,” said Thet.

They received an email on Monday saying that they would have seats on the second-last flight leaving the country for Germany on Tuesday evening.

Women and children’s activist Lucinda Evans expressed her gratitude for the donation received, which would go straight to the safe house for abused women and children.

“Our emergency safe house for abused women and children has been identified as a phase 1 Covid-19 shelter,” she said.

[email protected]