German-financed research network to bring health innovation solutions to sub-Saharan Africa

Cape Town - Major milestones were already evident during the first phase of the Research Networks for Health Innovations in Sub-Saharan Africa (Rhissa) programme, said German Minister of Research and Education Bettina StarkWatzinger. Stark-Watzinger, in South Africa for a two-day visit, made the remarks during the Rhissa bridging conference at the Vineyard Hotel in Newlands on Tuesday. It continues today.

Stark-Watzinger was joined by Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande, the two addressing attendees from across the world who had gathered in their capacities as leading health and science experts, with several on international scientific and advisory boards and programmes. The Rhissa programme is funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research, with an investment of €50 million (about R985m) over five years during the first phase. Initiated in 2016, the programme is in its second five-year funding phase. Stark-Watzinger said that six years ago, the first African-German research networks began their work – five networks in 14 countries – with the aim of fighting tropical and other diseases many suffer from.

“The first phase is complete. We now have the first research findings, they are excellent – improved insights, more treatments, better diagnostics, everything just within reach – and what we need now is successful application of these sciences. “We need to turn theory into practice. We need to go from the laboratory to the sick bed… Practical application as fast and as effective as possible, that is our aim now.” Nzimande said the networks established by the Rhissa will not only be an invaluable resource for the South African 10-year plan, but also for the African and global health innovation agendas.

Adding to expert remarks on the global world having entered the age of pandemics, Nzimande said: “I do intend using this foundation we already have in South Africa, led by the Department of Science and Innovation, to establish a multidisciplinary centre for the study of pandemics, especially in South Africa and the rest of the African continent.” Cameroonian medical doctor and adjunct clinical professor at Khalifa University in the United Arab Emirates, Professor Emmanuel Nsutebu, delivered the keynote address. After graduating, Nsutebu said he wanted to become a medical researcher to bring about significant change in health care through research, in Africa.

“But my dreams were frustrated by a number of things: the lack of opportunity for growth, lack of my professional career and development, lack of space to create and innovate as a junior researcher... and that meant I had to look elsewhere. “I found a scholarship and I left for the UK and joined what you’d refer to as a brain drain. But now, I am trying to get it back. “It’s now about brain gain. And as the chairperson of the African Sepsis Alliance, I don’t research myself but I help to influence and support research in Africa.”