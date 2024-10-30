Gesie van Deventer announces her retirement as Stellenbosch mayor

Cape Town - Stellenbosch Mayor Gesie van Deventer announced her retirement, sharing that she will be stepping down at the end of November 2024 during the municipal council meeting on Wednesday. Van Deventer grew up in Vanrhynsdorp in the Northern Cape, and according to her biography on the Democratic Alliance website, she first got into politics to ensure “a South Africa for all citizens that is corruption free, and with the values of constitutionalism, freedom, fairness and opportunity for all”.

Gesie studied at Stellenbosch University and her first job was as a public prosecutor in the town. In 2011, Van Deventer was elected mayor of Drakenstein after the DA won a majority of seats in council in the 2011 elections. She was elected to the Western Cape Provincial Parliament in the 2014 provincial elections; however, she relinquished her seat to continue serving as mayor of the Drakenstein.

In 2016, Van Deventer was nominated as the DA's mayoral candidate for Stellenbosch and vacated her role as Drakenstein mayor in May 2016. On 15 August 2016, Van Deventer was elected Stellenbosch mayor. And for eight consecutive years, Gesie and her Stellenbosch councillors were awarded clean audits by the Auditor General of South Africa.

While bidding her farewell, DA Western Cape Leader Tertuis Simmers said that Van Deventer is a true pillar of the party. “Her unwavering dedication and tireless advocacy for service delivery have left an indelible mark on residents in Drakenstein and Stellenbosch. “The DA in the Western Cape wishes to extend our heartfelt thanks to Gesie for her incredible commitment to residents and to her family for their continuous support. We wish you a restful and joyful retirement,” Simmers said.

Stellenbosch Municipal Manager Geraldine Mettler said: “Through her visionary leadership, Mayor van Deventer elevated the municipality to unprecedented levels, making Stellenbosch one of the most desired towns in South Africa to live in, start a business, or work. “Under her guidance, Stellenbosch and its surrounding towns have seen exceptional growth, with transformative development, infrastructure upgrades, and a strong focus on basic services,” Mettler said. “Mayor van Deventer’s legacy of enhanced service delivery and community impact will leave an enduring mark on the Municipality. Her presence will be deeply missed by colleagues and residents alike, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude for her invaluable contributions. We wish her a well-deserved, peaceful retirement and hope she enjoys the precious time with family and friends in the years to come.”

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber said: “In difficult times, she always referred to the figurine she gave me of a dung beetle and his little ball of dung, with the words in that Northern Cape accent that never left: ‘just keep on rolling your little ball’ “It was an utmost privilege to work alongside Gesie as the DA’s Stellenbosch constituency chief in 2019. I learned so much from her. “Under the capable hand of this "old kudu," as Gesie often referred to herself, Stellenbosch Municipality has gone from strength-to-strength with reliable, honest and dignified service delivery for all communities.