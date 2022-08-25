Getaway vehicles used in Pete Mihalik murder were spotted in Green Point a day before

Cape Town - The State on Wednesday called Jarred Marcus, the head of security at a community organisation, to testify on further video footage captured in Green Point the day before lawyer Pete Mihalik was killed. The three men accused of assassinating Mihalik – Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti – appeared in the Western Cape High Court where they face five counts of murder, attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition over their alleged involvement in Mihalik’s murder.

The video footage shows two vehicles, a Renault Clio and a VW Polo both driving on Upper Portswood Road in Green Point, on October 29, 2018, and October 30, 2018, at around the same time, after 7am. The registration number of the Clio matched that of a vehicle identified by a previous witness as the getaway vehicle with number plate “HR06GP”. The witness, a Green Point resident, had testified earlier in the trial and said that he took a partial number plate after he spotted a speeding vehicle.

“I was in my lounge in the apartment and I heard what definitely sounded like two gunshots. I ran out onto the balcony after hearing the gunshots, and I saw a vehicle come speeding down the road towards our building. “As the vehicle turned to the left, I looked to see what type of vehicle and number plate, and I managed just to get the first few digits. I wrote the digits of the number plate and punched them into my phone immediately,” he testified. A statement made by the witness was handed in as evidence, wherein he identified the number plate as “HR06GP”.

The State said that when Mihalik stopped at the intersection, Biyela approached the vehicle on foot from where he had been waiting for a few minutes. Further allegations by the State are that Biyela was then picked up as they fled the scene. [email protected] Cape Argus