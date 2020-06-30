Gift of Givers begins R5m renovation of Mitchells Plain District Hospital
GOTG has partnered with the hospital to increase capacity and provide life-saving assistance to Covid-19 patients arriving at that facility.
The challenges facing hospitals in Covid-19 "hot spots" are the ability to rapidly test whether a patient is Covid-19 positive, availability of beds fitted with high-flow oxygen machines, and oxygen itself, said GOTG founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.
“Increasing capacity within a given hospital is infinitely more practical than setting up new remote facilities at non-hospital venues, given the acute staff and essential equipment shortage. Fortunately, Mitchells Plain Hospital has an entire wing that can be converted into a dedicated Covid-19 oxygen facility if funds were available to renovate, and further supported with beds, oxygen machines and other necessary equipment.”
Sooliman said the decision to partner with GOTG received the go-ahead in just five days by the relevant health authorities.
The R5m building renovation began over the weekend and should take about a month to reach completion.
Sooliman said all furniture and equipment, including testing machines for Covid-19, had already been procured and was ready for delivery.
The organisation's Covid-19 response has so far seen protective materials delivered to 160 health facilities, the establishment of 36 triage tents at various hospitals, and thousands of Covid-19 tests carried out via its testing facilities at hospitals, drive-thrus, and site visits to companies and sporting clubs, through mobile testing teams.
“Several Covid-19 machines have been purchased to benefit public health facilities and academic research in addition to machines for GOGT partner labs. A new machine that completes 2600 tests in eight hours, paid for by GOTG, will be operational very soon,” said Sooliman.
Department of Health communications officer, Monique Johnstone, said: “The Mitchells Plain District Hospital welcomes the generous donation."@TheCapeArgus
Cape Argus