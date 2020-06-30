Gift of Givers begins R5m renovation of Mitchells Plain District Hospital

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers (GOTG) began its R5 million building renovation project at the Mitchells Plain District Hospital over the weekend. GOTG has partnered with the hospital to increase capacity and provide life-saving assistance to Covid-19 patients arriving at that facility. The challenges facing hospitals in Covid-19 "hot spots" are the ability to rapidly test whether a patient is Covid-19 positive, availability of beds fitted with high-flow oxygen machines, and oxygen itself, said GOTG founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. “Increasing capacity within a given hospital is infinitely more practical than setting up new remote facilities at non-hospital venues, given the acute staff and essential equipment shortage. Fortunately, Mitchells Plain Hospital has an entire wing that can be converted into a dedicated Covid-19 oxygen facility if funds were available to renovate, and further supported with beds, oxygen machines and other necessary equipment.” Sooliman said the decision to partner with GOTG received the go-ahead in just five days by the relevant health authorities.

The R5m building renovation began over the weekend and should take about a month to reach completion.

Sooliman said all furniture and equipment, including testing machines for Covid-19, had already been procured and was ready for delivery.

The organisation's Covid-19 response has so far seen protective materials delivered to 160 health facilities, the establishment of 36 triage tents at various hospitals, and thousands of Covid-19 tests carried out via its testing facilities at hospitals, drive-thrus, and site visits to companies and sporting clubs, through mobile testing teams.

“Several Covid-19 machines have been purchased to benefit public health facilities and academic research in addition to machines for GOGT partner labs. A new machine that completes 2600 tests in eight hours, paid for by GOTG, will be operational very soon,” said Sooliman.

Department of Health communications officer, Monique Johnstone, said: “The Mitchells Plain District Hospital welcomes the generous donation."

[email protected]