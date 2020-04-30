Gift of Givers, SAPS help struggling Cape households with food parcels

Cape Town - Relief organisation Gift of the Givers donated about 300 food parcels to struggling households in Nyanga on Wednesday. The organisation’s project manager, Ali Sablay, said Nyanga SAPS contacted them on Monday and requested their intervention after residents had come to the station daily asking for food. “With a very high unemployment rate, we can imagine how Covid-19 is affecting the people where there's nothing coming into the area, no donations," he said. "Those fortunate ones who were employed are sitting at home due to lockdown. People have been contacting the police station, asking for bread for their children to eat at night.” Sablay said this was not the first time the organisation had partnered with the station to provide relief to residents.

“When we did assessments, we found many of the parents are providing one meal for their child a day.

"They can choose breakfast, lunch, or supper. That’s the only meal they can have. And it’s a piece of bread dipped in water. That’s the only thing they have to eat as there’s no source of income. They rely heavily on donations. During the lockdown, not one institution has come forward to support these people.”

He said working with the SAPS, they identified 300 underprivileged households and delivered food hampers, apples and sweets.

“You could see the smiles on faces and the tears in the eyes of the elderly when they saw these food hampers delivered to them.

"The distribution went smoothly and once again we want to thank the public for showing the spirit of ubuntu by seeing that their fellow South Africans don’t go to bed hungry.”

Sablay said the organisation would be upping efforts to assist communities in similar circumstances.

Police assisted in delivering the parcel to the residents and 50 parcels were handed to a community leader who delivered them for those who had missed the handover or were unable to get to the distribution point.

