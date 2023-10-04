Humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers (GOTG) has once again come to the rescue of a community hard hit by heavy rains. The community of McGregor in the Langeberg Municipality was left isolated in the aftermath of the recent heavy downpours in the area.

-Maria Wagenaar from McGregor receives a hamper from Gift of the Givers. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane According to residents, due to the heavy downpour, the village’s two dams had overflowed into nearby rivers and streams expanding flood waters into the community’s surroundings and damaging the town’s McGregor bridge, which connects it to Robertson. Residents said due to the flooding the area’s sewerage system had been compromised by overflowing domestic septic tanks posing an additional health and water risk exacerbating conditions. ‘There’s no availability of food, fuel, bottled water and essential supplies. There's no money in the ATMs which means our elderly and vulnerable cannot access their grant payments. Many shops in the area do not accept card payments, and fuel and delivery vehicles cannot reach the locality.

‘We have four families without a roof over their heads, and no government relief or assistance, whatever assistance has been made has been done so by farmers and private citizens,’ said residents. GOTG CEO Imtiaz Sooliman said the Municipality’s Mayor, the Western Cape and Winelands Disaster Management, Langeberg Municipality, Saps and local leadership had requested urgent assistance from the Foundation. He said: “Role players in the Municipality have been excellent in preparing alternative gravel routes. However, only 4x4 vehicles will be able to access the area for now, and fortunately, we are working in partnership with SARZA, which has pledged to provide six vehicles and communication systems to enable us to deliver essential aid.”