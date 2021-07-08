Gift of The Givers helps families living rough on Mesco farm

Cape Town - Non-Profit Organisation Gift of The Givers visited residents living on a state-owned farm, Mesco, outside of Kraaifontein, in response to the food insecurity crisis in the community. GOTG Foundation spokesperson Ali Sablay said as soon as the organisation had been made aware of the depressing conditions the isolated community was living in, it had immediately initiated aid and support.

The Foundation, accompanied by Agriculture and Land Reform Deputy Minister Mcebisi Skwatsha and several other members of parliament, distributed the grocery packs, including winter items and Covid-19 safety packs to the community’s 115 families. A community leader said that while the food relief initiative was appreciated by residents, they remained in the dark about their future. Angeline Louw said residents are wondering what will happen to them over the next coming months, as they are still facing possible eviction, and have been struggling to make life on the farm bearable, especially during rainy nights.

“I’m grateful for the food, we all are. We truly appreciate the kindness shown to us by GOTG. However, we are still depressed about our living conditions. Living here has been hell, and we were looking forward to moving, but now we don’t know what’s happening with that. “Right now some houses are wet and soggy because of the floods, we don’t even know where to start. Yes, food is great, but where do I put my children when it’s raining and cold? We are pleading with the government, they came out today to support us, to please move us now, we can’t continue living like this,” said Louw. Speaking to the Cape Argus, Deputy Minister Skwatsha said that plans to move the residents to another area were at an advanced stage.