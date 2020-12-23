Gift of the Givers steps in to assist Cape hospitals amid Covid-19 second wave

Cape Town - With an increase in Covid-19 hospitalisations and oxygen use far surpassing the first wave experienced in the Western Cape, Gift of the Givers (GOTG) has stepped in to deliver much-needed respite. The relief organisation’s founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, arrived in Cape Town on Monday for a two-day visit and has since visited several health-care facilities to assess how GOTG can assist. The first day saw a visit to Mitchells Plain Hospital where the designated Covid-19 Freesia ward was renovated by GOTG, as well as four additional wings renovated inside the main hospital for admission of new Covid-19 patients. He also visited Tygerberg Hospital. “The general aim was to talk to health-care workers (HCW), get their perspective and priority needs,” said Dr Sooliman. He said that staffing had been the primary request from HCW.

“The exhaustion on their faces was all too clear. We are sourcing registered nurses and paramedics and will pay for these.”

Freesia ward will receive a blood gas machine, expected to arrive today (Wed), and nine additional oxygen points, with installation commencing on December 29.

“We are providing R300 000 towards installation of oxygen in the four new wings,” he added.

“We purchased eight high-flow nasal oxygen machines for these new wings. GOTG had supplied 10 earlier this year.”

He added: “Large quantities of ventilators from the CSIR have been offered to us. We are trying to have the first units in by Thursday for the medical teams to do a trial run and conclude on its efficacy and practicality. If successful we can roll out thousands nationwide.”

Health Department Head Dr Keith Cloete said health-care worker infections continue to rise with 761 active cases across 94 facilities, 58 hospital admissions and five deaths reported over the last 14 days.

“We have a good working relationship with the Gift of the Givers and, as during the first wave, we welcome any support so we can tackle the second wave as a collective and ensure our community is at the centre of our response,” said Health Department spokesperson Mark van der Heever.

