Gift of the Givers to hand over R10m renovated Covid-19 ward in Mitchells Plain

Cape Town - Humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers (GOTG), which began its R10-million building renovation project at the Mitchells Plain District Hospital in June, will conduct its official handover on Thursday. GOTG donated R10-million towards renovating and equipping an entire ward at Mitchells Plain Hospital which will be used for Covid-19 patients. The organisation partnered with the Mitchells Plain District Hospital to increase bed capacity and provide life-saving assistance. The ward has been equipped with 60 beds, oxygen machines and other necessary equipment needed for staff to care for Covid-19 patients. The project will officially be handed over by GOTG Founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman to the Western Cape Government Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete at a plaque unveiling ceremony on Thursday, 6 August at 11am in Mitchells Plain. Sooliman previously said: “Increasing capacity within a given hospital is infinitely more practical than setting up new remote facilities at non-hospital venues, given the acute staff and essential equipment shortage.

“Fortunately, Mitchells Plain Hospital has an entire wing that can be converted into a dedicated Covid-19 oxygen facility if funds were available to renovate, and further supported with beds, oxygen machines and other necessary equipment.”

