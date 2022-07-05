Gifts and soup bring warmth to to elderly grant beneficiaries in Philippi

Cape Town - Elderly grant beneficiaries who regularly brave the cold mornings to queue at Philippi’s Junxion Mall were met with a happy surprise when they were offered heart-warming gifts and warm soup. Facilitated by local non-profit organisation Kasi Angels, which teamed up with the Junxion Mall, over 300 blankets, scarves, and beanies were handed over.

Driven by his care for the old and frail, Kasi Angels founder Gerald Nomlala said he found it disturbing to see elderly and disabled grant beneficiaries having to queue in the cold winter weather. He said when he arrived at the shopping mall at 4am yesterday many beneficiaries were already queuing outside. “Our mission is to respond to the needs of the elderly whom we believe have been neglected in our communities. These people not only brave the cold weather conditions but also criminal elements. “The mall is central to Nyanga East, Crossroads, and Philippi and anyone who comes here stands a chance of being victimised by the criminals. However, they would rather fetch the money themselves, as some of the beneficiaries would be financially abused by their families if they send them,” he said.

Nomlala said he believed that businesses must also plough back into the communities they make profits from. He said the NGO would continue with the initiative on pay days and was planning to bring it to other areas. Marketing manager for the Junxion Mall, Sunell Pelser said: “The Junxion Mall decided to give back to the community by providing something warm to our Sassa beneficiaries. Their day can become quite long and some are there very early in the dark and cold.

“The Junxion Mall wanted to make the wait a little warmer by providing warm soup and a blanket/beanie/scarf to those in line waiting for their Sassa payouts. We are grateful to Kasi Angels for activating this initiative with us.” One of the beneficiaries, Fundiswa Duna said at times they had to queue for an entire day only to find that the ATMs and stores had run out of cash, which meant they would be forced to return home empty-handed. “We are grateful that there are people out there that still care about the elderly. It's a known fact that we brave all kinds of situations just to be the first in line. Some of us come here without having eaten anything or after using our last money or borrowed cash just to get here,” she said.