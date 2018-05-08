Cape Town - Murder accused Rob Packham will have to surrender his car and bank statements as the investigation into the murder of his wife of 30 years, Gill Packham, continues.

On Tuesday, Packham, from Constantia, appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court facing a charge of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Gill’s charred body was found, days after her disappearance on February 22, in the boot of a burnt BMW vehicle at the Diep River train station. She was identified through forensic DNA comparison.

READ MORE: Murder accused and his wife #GillPackham were having marital issues

State prosecutor Brynmor Benjamin said a photo parade had resulted in a positive identification of the accused.

“The State has also obtained further witness statements; however, it is awaiting the post-mortem report as well as results and outcome of DNA analysis of blood found at the accused’s house and vehicle,” he said.

“There is a courteous agreement with the accused’s defence for the accused to surrender his car, an Audi Q5, for certain tests to be done on the vehicle.”

Benjamin said the car would be surrendered until the investigation was complete.

He said it was also agreed that the defence would give the State Packham’s bank statements.

“I have told the investigating officer to do a Section 205 application to access the accused’s banking details if the defence does not provide these,” he said.

Packham was arrested in March.

RELATED: Rob Packham granted R50 000 bail

During the bail application, the court heard the couple had had marital problems, adding the accused had sent his wife a cellphone message saying “thinking of calling it a day”.

The court also heard that traces of blood were found in Packham’s car, the garage and bathroom of their home.

The blood was presumed to be that of his wife.

The accused was released on R50 000 bail.

He has been restricted to house arrest at his home as part of the bail conditions.

The case has been postponed to July 2.

@Zoey_Dano

[email protected]