Triple murderer Henri van Breda listens as his judgment is read out in the Western Cape High Court. Picture: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Western Cape High Court Judge Siraj Desai pleaded with triple axe murderer Henri van Breda’s defence to provide him with at least one reason for the judge to apply mercy when sentencing the convicted killer.

“In this case I am searching for a human factor to some degree that diminishes the sheer seriousness of the crime. Let him say something that affords me to apply mercy. I want to be guided by you to an extent.

“I am appealing for you to put before me some reason for the attacks. Some reason for me to apply mercy,” he said.

Henri Van Breda was convicted on May 21 for the murder of his parents, Martin and Teresa van Breda, and older brother Rudi. He was also found guilty of the attempted murder of his sister, Marli, and for obstructing justice.

In sentencing proceedings on Tuesday, Henri's lawyer, Advocate Pieter Botha, submitted a National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Reintegration of Offenders (Nicro) report.

In the report, Van Breda is cited as having come from a close-nit family that had no financial problems. There was no dysfunction.

He was close with his brother and they shared a room at their Stellenbosch De Zalze home, where the attack happened in January 27, 2015. He was emotionally closer to his mother and had an intellectual connection with his father.

He treated his sister like a princess.

Botha submitted that his client maintains his innocence throughout and has accepted the court’s decision of premeditated murder.

“The only substantial and compelling circumstances is his youthfulness and that he has no previous conviction,” he said.

Regarding appeals to Judge Desai's mercy, Botha was at pains to make submissions.

“I have canvassed this aspect with my client after the judgment and weeks before the trial started. I can’t canvass it any further,” he said.

State prosecutor Advocate Susan Galloway argued for life imprisonment.

“Even if there was no minimum sentence, a sentence of life would’ve been appropriate for this case,” she said.

Sentencing takes place on Thursday.

Cape Argus