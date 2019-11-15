Cape Town - Given the two tornadoes that have ripped through KwaZulu-Natal this week, and Gauteng's own history with tornadoes, it would be logical to ask: is the Western Cape next?
According to reports among 17 tornadoes have ripped across parts of South Africa in the last decade.
Another tornado hit KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday just two days after one ripped through a farming community of New Hanover in the KZN Midlands on Tuesday, killing two people and leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.
In New Hanover, just outside Pietermaritzburg, residents were left reeling after a tornado ripped through the area.
Several people have died, river banks have swollen and washed people away and left countless homes destroyed.