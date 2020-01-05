Two beneficiaries of Jodi Curries dignity packages. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - A 25-year-old woman has spent the last four Christmases bringing the gift of dignity to the homeless of Heathfield and the surrounding areas by collecting and then handing out what she calls Homeless Christmas Bags packed with personal hygiene products. This Christmas past, Jodi Currie, a resident of Heathfield delivered 63 of her dignity packages made up of items including Toothpaste, Soap and Deodorant and spent time chatting with the homeless and finding out their other needs.

Curie said, “The project began in 2016. Ii always wanted to do something for the homeless but I didn't know what exactly and then one time at work we started collecting hygiene goods for a shelter and that is when I made up my mind that I want to donate homeless hygiene packs.”

“Basically around November month each year I make a poster and post it in every social media group I am in as well as on Facebook, WhatsApp and hope for the best. It costs R100 maximum for a full bag,” said Currie.

With help from her friends, family and the odd Good Samaritan, Currie said, “I budget and put money away to make provisions so I can still hand out my parcels even if people don't donate anything or if I'm short a few items.”