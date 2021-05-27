Glencairn Beach precinct making steady progress, says City of Cape Town

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town recently conducted a visit to Glencairn Beach in order to assess the progress made in the overall upgrade of the Glencairn Beach precinct.

Glencairn Beach has become increasingly popular among visitors and beach users as it is one of the south coastal gems and forms part of the scenic drive in the area.

Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Marian Nieuwoudt visited the upgrading of the precinct, which is the continuation of the work that started when the Glencairn Tidal Pool was refurbished a few years ago.

During the site visit, Nieuwoudt assessed the recently refurbished coastal walkway, which runs from the railway bridge along the southern edge of the bay to the tidal pool.

The City’s Coastal Management team prioritised completing the refurbishment of the Glencairn coastal walkway, as well as the Kommetjie walkway over the last few months. This investment has seen over 2km of public coastal walkways refurbished.

“The repair and refurbishment to the walkway has had an immediate and significant impact on improving the quality of the environment and the user experience.

“The very positive response we have received from the public on the repaired walkway reaffirms that all our coastal walkways are extremely popular and must therefore be properly maintained.

“This maintenance project will go a long way in ensuring we preserve the walkways for many decades to come,” Nieuwoudt said.

She was also able to assess the progress made with the complete upgrade and paving of the Glencairn Beach parking area, which includes a new public ablution facility.

This project is expected to be completed in the next six months.

In addition, the City also partnered with Creative Care to do some public artwork in the Glencairn subway.

Apart from brightening up the walls of the subway, the artwork aims to showcase the very special marine biodiversity that we share our tidal pools with, under the banner of “Meet the Locals”.

“Future upgrade plans for the Glencairn Beach precinct includes placing the dune on the northern section of the beach under management.

“This process will start in the next financial year and will aim to improve the quality of the natural environment, while reducing windblown sand onto the railway line, parking area and main road,” said Nieuwoudt.

