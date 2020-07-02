Glitches as Metrorail resumes limited service in Cape Town

Cape Town - More than 200 commuters travelled during Metrorail's morning peak hour trial service (6.30am - 8.00am) on Tuesday, with the first of five outbound morning peak trains from Cape Town to Retreat cancelled. Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said the other four operated as required. “Trains were sanitised on arrival at terminal and end stations. Commuters adhered to Covid-19 regulations and no incidents were reported,” she said. Scott said the gradual resumption of services would be considered after the first week of official service operations between Cape Town and Retreat. She said as operational employees continued to be phased back into service, the extension of the service beyond Retreat (train shuttle to Simon’s Town) as well as the Cape Flats line by mid-July, with the Monte Vista/Bellville service planned to commence in August. Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela was pleased with measures to comply with Covid-19 protocols on trains as a limited service resumed yesterday. For commuters, it was as if nothing had changed: the train was late, as usual.

Metrorail was running a limited service between Cape Town and Retreat until Friday to test its systems after three months of inactivity, with only single tickets being sold. However, Madikizela was concerned about compliance when an increased service begins next week.

In line with the regulations, only 30 to 50% capacity was permitted, and every carriage had a separate entry, with exit doors adhering to physical distancing requirements.

During his inspection at the Cape Town train station, Madikizela said it seemed to be going well. “You can see, inside the train there's designated areas where people need to stand. The seating capacity is also done in such a way that people comply.”

He said the challenge was when they operated at full capacity, “but there's a plan that the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has presented which also takes cognisance of the situation when we operate at full capacity.”

“I have no doubt that we will have some challenges, but I'm glad that people understand that this is a new norm,” Madikizela said.

Metrorail said gradual service resumption would start on Monday morning. A limited service would operate from 5am to 9pm from Mondays to Saturdays, with no service on Sundays.

At Cape Town station, trains will depart from and arrive at platforms 1 to 3. A total of 26 trains will operate during peaks - the morning peak being 5am to 9am and the afternoon peak 3pm to 7pm.

Seven inbound morning trains will operate at 30-minute intervals from Retreat to Cape Town station and five trains outbound from Cape Town to Retreat station.

Metrorail acting regional manager Raymond Maseko said it was a historically significant event. “Never in history has the country's entire train system been forced to shut down for 13 consecutive weeks. The pandemic has pitched us in uncharted waters.”

Maseko said they were excited to welcome back their first customers after lockdown. “Operations will be assessed continuously and any adjustments or changes may be made to improve arrangements where necessary,” he said.

“By now, none of us are strangers to the new normal of Covid-19’s hygiene control and respiratory hygiene measures. For all our sakes, commuters must support Prasa’s call to be responsible in managing their risk of infection through stringent self-regulation and compliance,” Maseko said.

