Goat gets stranded at Cape Town International Airport’s MyCiTi bus stop

The AWS SA said that earlier on Wednesday they responded to a call regarding a stray nanny goat at the airport’s MyCiTi bus shelter.

Cape Town - A stray goat decided it wanted to go on an excursion at Cape Town International Airport, which resulted in the Animal Welfare Society of SA (AWS SA) being called in.

When AWS SA senior inspector Mark Levendal arrived on the scene he found the goat casually staring through the bus terminus window.

“After manoeuvring her into a corner and placing a lead around her neck, she willingly followed him to his vehicle and jumped up into it,” the organisation said.

“According to Mark she is in a reasonable condition and very friendly, which leads him to believe that she is used to be handled and probably strayed from the herd usually seen on the verge of the N2.