Gregory Leigh Booysen believes receiving the Gold Loerie award has been the culmination of his young career. Picture: Julian Carelsen/Supplied

Cape Town - Gregory Leigh Booysen, from Edgemead, who recently won a Gold Loerie award in the Young Creative 2019 category for his work as an art director, is on top of the world over his success in the advertising industry. “I have always wanted to pursue a career in a more creative industry, so when I completed matric, I decided that, rather than completing a degree in Fine Arts at university, I would spend a year at AAA School of Advertising, studying a Bachelor of Arts in Visual Communication, specialising in Art Direction and if I didn’t enjoy it, I would go into something more academic like law or engineering,” said Booysen, 25.

“From my first year I knew I had found my passion. After graduating in 2015, I got my first internship in art direction at an advertising agency called the King James Group and when my tenure ended, I was offered a permanent position as an art director.”

As part of his duties, Booysen helps create a buzz around businesses launching new products, working with copy writers to craft creative ideas and make them a reality.

Booysen believes that any young person wanting to go into the field of art direction or any creative field should own their craft and work hard at building their portfolios.

“While marks are important, what counts more is what you have to show a possible employer, such as a portfolio. Work hard and be passionate about what you do and you will be successful in any field,” he said.

Booysen said winning the award has been the culmination of his young career, and his biggest accolade thus far. “It has motivated me to reach even greater heights.”

[email protected]