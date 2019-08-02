Taxi organisation Codeta claimed Gabs was operating the N2 Express route since the discontinuation of the MyCiTi service in June 1. Picture: PHANDO JIKELO/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Golden Arrow Bus Services (Gabs) has been accused of operating illegally on the “suspended” MyCiTi N2 express route in the outgoing contractual dispute that has brought the route to a standstill, a claim which they denied. Taxi organisation Codeta claimed Gabs was operating the N2 Express route since the discontinuation of the MyCiTi service in June 1.

Codeta’s lawyer Barnabas Xulu said the operation of the N2 Express Route by Gabs was illegal, “as they do not have any legal rights to operate that route”.

He said Gabs being allowed to run the N2 Express Route despite it being “discontinued” confirmed that the City of Cape Town Council and the province were willing to perpetuate unlawfulness in order to ensure that Gabs benefited commercially from public transport operations in Cape Town and the Western Cape.

“Codeta has been told to remain patient while the government is working on a solution, however, the actions of the City and the province confirm that it is not their intention to resolve this matter nor to award operating rights to the rightful, directly affected parties,” Xulu said.

Xulu said Gabs must produce a permit and licence for the route which they were currently operating, if not, “how does Gabs reconcile the devastating consequences?”

He said failure by the City and the province to curb and rectify the irregularities was a direct violation of Codeta’s rights which have effectively resulted in economic losses and dis-empowerment.

Gabs spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said Golden Arrow operates in accordance with the terms of its contract with provincial government and is in possession of the requisite operating licences.

“As for the allegations made against Gabs, the provincial government is the contracting authority and holds the agreement with Gabs to render the bus service across Cape Town,” mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase said.

She said they continue to have constructive engagements with the stakeholders and anticipate a positive result.

Mayor Dan Plato on Wednesday said the N2 MyCiTi bus contract for Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain routes was currently being reviewed to seek a positive way forward, with the assistance and co-operation from both provincial and national government.

“In this city, we follow due process, no matter how challenging or difficult that may be, because that is the only way to ensure good governance and a corruption-free administration. Where we can be better we set ourselves on a course to do that. Like with the N2 MyCiTi contract that is currently being reviewed for the Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain routes,” he said.

