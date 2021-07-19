Golden Arrow bus driver struck by bullet in his mouth in suspected taxi violence

Cape Town - A Golden Arrow bus driver was struck by a bullet through the mouth at the Borcherds Quarry drive on Monday morning. Police spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi said police were dispatched to the N2, in the direction of Cape Town just after the Borcherds Quarry drive this morning.

Swartbooi said that upon arrival, they found the driver of the bus had sustained injuries to his mouth. "The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment," he said. Swartbooi said the gunmen fled the scene and were yet to be arrested.

Golden Arrow bus services (Gabs) spokesperson John Dammert confirmed the incident. He said the incident has been reported to police and the driver was receiving medical attention. Dammert said no passengers were injured. "Intelligence reports suggests that this incident could be related to the ongoing violence in the taxi industry," he said.

Golden Arrow bus shot on the N2 near Nyanga this morning in what is alleged to be on going taxi violence. Video: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has cautioned taxi industry players to desist from violence, adding that lawlessness was unacceptable.