Were it not for the cool head of a Golden Arrow bus driver, a 53-year-old woman passenger might not have survived being hit by a stray bullet. File picture: African News Agency

Cape Town - Were it not for the cool head of a Golden Arrow bus driver, a 53-year-old woman passenger might not have survived being hit by a stray bullet in Valhalla Park on Monday afternoon. Caught in the crossfire of an apparent gang shooting, the woman was shot in the head.

Her bus was travelling from Mowbray to Elsies River when the shooting took place.

The driver lost no time in driving the patient straight to hospital.

Golden Arrow Bus Services (Gabs) spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said: “A female passenger on board sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was rushed to the Valhalla Hospital by the bus driver, who was later transferred to Tygerberg Hospital.”

The driver was being treated for for shock.

“It seems as if the bus was in the path of a stray bullet rather than being a targeted attack.”

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the shooting was being investigated by the Bishop Lavis police with no arrests made so far.

“Anyone with more information about the incident is requested to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Ngwenze, on 079 894 1776,” she said.

ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs commended the bus driver for keeping his cool and rushing his passenger to hospital.

“Her condition was described as critical,” Jacobs said. “We have had enough of the gang warfare, murders, stray bullets that injure or kill, and lawlessness thats terrorising our people.”

Jacobs said the newly formed anti-gang unit had achieved much success since its launch by Police Minister Bheki Cele in November.

“We nevertheless call on the unit and crime intelligence to break these criminals who have no regard for our people,” Jacobs said.

The shooting comes after the police apprehended two suspects aged 26 and 36 in connection with the killing of 35-year-old Melumzi Mlanjana, an off-duty police officer, in Gugulethu on Sunday.

Mlanjana, stationed at Disa Court in Bishop Lavis, was shot and killed during an apparent robbery at a spaza shop in the Barcelona informal settlement in Gugulethu.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said the constable was shot and killed during a robbery at a local spaza shop.

Traut said in search of the suspects, “our members followed up leads which resulted in the arrest of two suspects”.

“Their accomplices and the firearm used in the murder are still being sought by our investigators.” Traut said that once charged the suspects were due to make a court appearance in Athlone on a charge of murder.

Western Cape Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula warned that serious and violent crimes in the province would be tackled “with all our resources to bring an end to the crime spree of criminals who have no regard for the lives of others”.

Community Safety MEC Alan Winde also condemned attacks on police officers.

“Almost every day I have been notified of police killings. It is time that the SAPS looked at this matter and left no stone unturned.”

Cape Argus