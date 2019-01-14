File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of a female passenger on a bus in Valhalla Park on Monday afternoon. Golden Arrow Bus Services confirmed that one of its passengers had been hit, apparently in the cross-fire of a gun battle.

"At approximately 12:15 a Golden Arrow bus was caught in cross-fire whilst en route from Mowbray to Elsies River. A female passenger on board the bus sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was rushed to the hospital by the bus driver. She is receiving emergency medical attention and is in a critical condition," Golden Arrow Bus Services (Gabs) general manager Derick Meyer said.

"We have officials in the area and are liaising with SAPS in order to determine the way forward. At this stage it seems as if the bus was in the path of a stray bullet rather than this being a targeted attack," he said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the passenger and her loved ones during this difficult time."

[email protected]

Cape Argus