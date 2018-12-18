Golden Arrow Bus Services is hiking its fares. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - Golden Arrow Bus Services (Gabs) has announced it would be hiking fares from the end of the year. "The contract between Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS) and the Western Cape Provincial Department of Transport & Public Works makes provision for adjustments to bus fares to offset the effect of increased operational expenses," it said in a statement.

"Golden Arrow Bus Services will therefore regrettably be increasing its passenger fares by an average of 9.5% as of 31 December 2018," it said.

The increase was largely due to the rising cost of fuel.

"The adjustment was primarily necessitated by relentless fuel price increases, which despite the recent respite, have nonetheless increased by approximately 34% in the last 18 months.

"The Company has implemented rigorous cost absorption measures and continues to focus on improved efficiencies but total operational costs have still increased significantly.

"In addition to the sky-rocketing cost of fuel, nationally determined wages increased by 9% and these two cost items make up approximately 74% of Golden Arrow’s total costs. A fares adjustment is therefore unavoidable.

"Passengers can postpone paying the increased fares until 13 January 2019 in the case of 10-ride Gold Card packages (which are valid for 14 days) bought on Sunday 30 December 2018 and until 5 February 2019 in the case of monthly Gold Card packages (valid for 37 days) bought on the same date.

"Golden Arrow continues to strive to provide the highest quality service possible to its passengers, and despite the increase, bus travel remains a viable public transport alternative to travelling by private vehicle," Gabs said.

Here is the list of increases:

