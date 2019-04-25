Two Western Cape casinos are contesting the tax deductions on free play for their customers. File picture: John Locher/AP.

Cape Town - Two of the biggest casinos in the Western Cape want to be exempt from paying tax on more than R127million of free play they give their most loyal patrons, arguing it should not be calculated as revenue. Sun International’s GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World and Golden Valley Casino in Worcester have filed papers in the high court to force the Western Cape Gambling Board and the provincial minister of finance to deduct the R127m from their more than R2.2billion they make on the slot machines.

Sun International contends that freeplay should be seen as an investment in the business and therefore deducted before determining tax.

In court papers, free play is called the non-cashable credit which is loaded on to the customer’s card account, held by the casino.

“Free play is not offered to all the players frequenting their gambling establishments. It is offered only to their qualifying loyalty programme customers. It constitutes a reward for a player’s loyalty.

“Free play is denominated in rand value but cannot be redeemed for cash.”

The provincial government, in its argument, said after the money is loaded on to the card with the additional cash, and once played, it constitutes the amount deducted from the player’s slot account.

As a result, slot machine play, according to the applicable tax act, is regarded as "drop", and therefore revenue.

It said the imposition of the gambling tax was not dependent or connected to whether or not the financial position of the applicants (casinos) improves the free play.

“This is entirely irrelevant for the purposes of the computation of the gambling tax payable by the applicants.”

However, the casinos contend that free play does not represent cash because it comes into being without any financial contribution by the customer.

The casinos maintain that free play is used as a marketing tool to attract customers, which in turn increases the taxable revenue that can be collected by the government.

It says the amount invested in free play constitutes a R17 return on investment for every rand of free play used.

“The applicants are able to calculate the return ratio on Freeplay because the amount of free play used and the amount of the player’s own funds used are recorded on the applicant’s own personal MVG player cards into the gaming machines in order to play.”

