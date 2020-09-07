Golfing fraternity holds online auctions to give caddies help
Cape Town - The golfing fraternity is holding auctions to raise money for caddies and casual workers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The auction is the third of its kind and saw well known sports celebrities, artists and others donate items to raise funds for the initiative.
The first two auctions and raffles brought in more than R1.6 million. So far, the fund has been able to deliver R4 million worth of assistance, according to GolfRSA.
GolfRSA chief executive Grant Hepburn said the first auction was hugely successful so it had partnered with Strauss & Co Fine Art Auctioneers for another line-up of items.
“We have been able to assist many of the most vulnerable workers within the golf industry and we hope the support for this auction will be just as terrific so we can continue to roll out relief until the end of the year.”
The Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture gave the go-ahead for golf facilities to reopen in June. However, a number of caddies remain unemployed due to the pandemic.
The auction includes 24 items ranging from collectors items, prized art and sport memorabilia among others.
Thinus Rosslee, Golf Manager at Rondebosch Golf Club, said the ongoing relief that GolfRSA is providing for caddies has been heaven-sent.
“Many clubs are still not in a financial position to employ their entire caddie workforce or their casual workers. The fund plays a crucial role in ensuring that individuals still not back to work can provide for their families.”
The auction will end today at 8pm. To view the items on offer, check the Strauss & Co website in online auctions under GolfRSA Helpfund.
Cape Argus