Golfing fraternity holds online auctions to give caddies help

Cape Town - The golfing fraternity is holding auctions to raise money for caddies and casual workers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The auction is the third of its kind and saw well known sports celebrities, artists and others donate items to raise funds for the initiative.

The first two auctions and raffles brought in more than R1.6 million. So far, the fund has been able to deliver R4 million worth of assistance, according to GolfRSA.

GolfRSA chief executive Grant Hepburn said the first auction was hugely successful so it had partnered with Strauss & Co Fine Art Auctioneers for another line-up of items.

“We have been able to assist many of the most vulnerable workers within the golf industry and we hope the support for this auction will be just as terrific so we can continue to roll out relief until the end of the year.”