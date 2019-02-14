Rozani Sesethu gets comforted by the Goliath & Goliath team after she opened up about her dealing with Parkinson's disease. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Hundreds of pupils at Ravensmead High heard inspirational words and enjoyed some comedy from the comedic trio of Donovan, Jason and Nicholas Goliath on Tuesday. It formed part of Brand South Africa’s “Play Your Part” initiative. The Goliath & Goliath comedy group gave pupils a platform to hear and share their stories.

Play Your Part began last year with the aim of empowering citizenship in South Africa, by contributing to those in the community and influencing the broader nation to get involved with creating change.

The Goliath & Goliath programme provides master classes at schools that entertain and uplift pupils through creativity and comedy.

On Tuesday, there were as many as 400 grades 11 and 12 pupils from Masiyile Senior Secondary, Matthew Goniwe Memorial High and Ravensmead High who took to the stage and shared their stories of living in disadvantaged and gang-ridden areas.

Rozani Sesethu also shared the challenges she faces living with Parkinson’s disease.

Play Your Part ambassadors, Imraan Christian, a renowned photographer, and David Shields, a social entrepreneur, shared their stories about their youth. Christian said young people are already changing South Africa, and they will continue to do so.

“Our role is to break down the barriers to allow space for that voice. What we need to do is create the structure, the platforms and the conversations that make it okay for the youth to talk about their dreams,” he said.

“Kids are not always told that their dreams are valid, something as simple as telling a child and validating a child’s dream creates such a massive effect, it’s just a tiny drop of positivity.”

Brand South Africa "Play Your Part" Ambassadors with Goliath & Goliath, inspired learners at Ravensmead High School on Tuesday with comedy shows and motivational stories. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Olivia Hutton, project co-ordinator of the programme added: “These learners are at the age of leaving school and entering the working world and not all may make it to university or find a job.

“We would like to encourage them to make something out of their lives with what they have through these master-class school visits.”

