JSC spokesperson JC Fourie on Wednesday confirmed they had received a complaint from Judge Goliath.
In her 14-page affidavit, she accused Judge Hlophe of “gross misconduct comprising the proper functioning of our court... the concomitant imperatives of integrity that significantly, and severely impinges on the court’s dignity”.
Fourie said: “The first step of the investigation will be dealt with by the judicial conduct committee. Thereafter, depending on the outcome, further processes might have to be followed.”
Judge Goliath reiterated that she was fully aware of the broader ramifications of her complaint, adding that she was left with no option but to pursue it in the light of a continued and sustained assault on her dignity by the judge president, who made her working conditions intolerable.